Sindh, Centre agree to formulate climate plan before next monsoon

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik on Monday agreed to develop a 300-day Climate Action Plan to prepare for the next year’s monsoon.

According to a press release issued by the CM House, the meeting also decided to modernise the weather forecasting system, ensuring timely alerts and preparedness.

Both Mr Shah and Dr Malik agreed to constitute a ‘working group’ under Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah to prepare the action plan within two weeks.

The meeting, held at CM House on Monday, was attended by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and Principal Secretary Agha Wasif.

The meeting noted that the next monsoon season is expected to begin 15 days earlier than usual.

Against this backdrop, all four provincial governments will present their proposals, including necessary projects, under this plan. It was noted that proactive measures could significantly reduce damages caused by heavy rains and riverine floods.

Both sides acknowledged that Pakistan is facing severe losses due to climate change and emphasised the need for global support to minimise the damage.

The meeting also agreed on strengthening the carbon credit market. “The federal government will fully support provinces in opening the carbon credit market,” said Dr Malik.

The CM said that the provincial government had already initiated carbon credit marketing and stressed the need to expand it further.

Plan to improve capacity of Sukkur Barrage

The meeting also discussed improving Sukkur Barrage capacity, reinforcing fragile embankments of the Indus, and restoring old waterways to prevent loss of lives and property during riverine and flash floods.

The CM pointed out that this year’s challenges were compounded by riverine floods.

Highlighting the situation at Sukkur Barrage, the CM said its originally designed capacity was 1.5 million cusecs, but due to hydraulic issues and closure of 10 gates, the capacity has reduced to 960,000 cusecs.

“We must enhance Sukkur Barrage’s capacity,” he emphasised.

The CM also expressed concern over the fragile condition of some embankments along the Indus River.

He noted that Japan is assisting Sindh in strengthening these embankments, particularly the KK Bund and Qadirpur-Shank Bund, and expressed hope that the projects would materialise soon.

He underlined the importance of restoring natural waterways to manage monsoon floods.

“After the construction of barrages in the 1930s, the Katcha region came into existence, altering the natural flow,” he said, adding that Sindh has 14 canals and both the Right Bank and Left Bank of the Indus must have their natural drainage paths restored.

He urged the federal government to support Sindh in increasing the Sukkur Barrage’s capacity.

Dr Musadik Malik assured him of full cooperation and reiterated that international assistance is essential to tackle the adverse impacts of climate change.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025