Centre asked to increase Hazesco’s electricity quota

MANSEHRA: All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers’ Union chairman Jamil Ahmad Tanoli on Monday demanded of the federal government to immediately enhance electricity quota of Hazara Electric Supply Company (Hazesco) to end prolonged and unscheduled outages in the region.

“The government has recently annexed the three districts of Kohistan region to Hazesco, but it has yet to increase the electricity quota and approve the yardstick for appointments of over 5,000 employees,” he told reporters.

Accompanied by union’s office-bearers, Mr Tanoli said currently, only 4,500 domestic and commercial consumers were registered with Wapda in Kohistan and that number would surge to over 20,000 in the coming months, as hundreds of villages will be provided electricity under Hazesco’s strategy.

“Hazesco has approved two subdivisions for the Kohistan region, but electric supply has not started yet,” he said.

Workers’ union chief also seeks recruitment of 5,000 employees

Mr Tanoli added filling posts for meter readers, linemen, and other staff would help resolve consumer issues. “The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Power, chaired by Kohistan MNA Sardar Idrees, is scheduled to meet on September 17, and I will attend the meeting to press for an immediate electricity quota increase and creation of power divisions and subdivisions in Kohistan,” he said.

He pointed out that Hazesco’s monthly line losses were 15.49 per cent. “If human resources are appointed, the electricity quota increased, the system upgraded, and more grids established in Abbottabad, Mansehra, and other districts, these losses could be reduced to six to seven per cent,” he added.

Mr Tanoli said that enhancing the electricity quota would also help revive industrial estates in Hazara and significantly boost revenue.

“The prime minister should ensure the early redressal of Hazesco’s issues,” Mr Tanoli stressed.

ROBBERS GANG BUSTED: The police on Sunday arrested five members of a notorious robbers’ gang that had looted devotees of cash, valuables and mobile phones at gunpoint last week in the Garwal area of Pulrah.

District police officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur said devotees were returning to their towns and villages after attending the Urs in Danaka Sharif in Lassan Nawab area.

He said the robbers blocked the Tanawal-Mansehra Road by placing large rocks and looted the devotees at gunpoint.

He said a police party led by SP Oghi Zahidur Rehman raided hideouts in Mera Danna and Lassan Nawab and arrested Mohammad Siraj, Nusram Aslam, Abid Haider, Ali Anwar, and Sajid Sher Zaman.

The arrested men confessed to their crime during preliminary interrogation.

He said arms and looted cash, mobile phones, and other valuables were also recovered from their possession.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025