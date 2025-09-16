Voluntary repatriation of Afghans continues in ‘orderly’ manner, claim officials

A delivery vehicle loaded with belongings of returning Afghan refugees in Chakdara, Lower Dir. — Dawn

LOWER DIR/SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from different districts, including Lower Dir and South Waziristan, is underway, with dozens of families having returned to their homeland since September 1, according to official figures.

Officials told Dawn on Monday that both the registered and unregistered refugees were treated as illegal residents after the expiry of the federal government’s August 31 deadline. Families holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards are entitled to $155 per family and $35 per individual in assistance from the UNHCR.

In Lower Dir, district administrator for Afghan refugees Humayun Khan told reporters that 33,681 PoR cardholders and 6,001 Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders were living in the district, while nearly 3,000 refugees were residing in Upper Dir. He said over the past three days alone, about 30 families had left for Afghanistan from different camps and localities of Lower Dir, with more departures expected soon.

Mr Humayun clarified that Afghan nationals were not legally allowed to purchase property or become homeowners in Pakistan, and that the government could not intervene in property disputes involving them. He stressed under government policy, all refugees must finalise preparations for repatriation.

Afghans complain transporters demand exorbitant fares for travel to border

“A policy is being framed to enable returnees to carry their household goods and livestock, as well as to address concerns about the future of Afghan students enrolled in local schools. The administration has directed that refugees must not be forced to sell their belongings or animals at throwaway prices,” Mr Humayun said.

However, several Afghan refugees complained of difficulties in the process. They alleged transporters were demanding exorbitant fares for travel to the Torkham border, which they could not afford. They also said while local creditors were pressing them to repay loans they had no means of recovering money owed to them by Pakistanis. They appealed to local authorities to ensure the money owed to them by locals was returned.

The refugees further claimed the administration had instructed them to demolish at least one room of their houses before departure, and that they were facing delays in obtaining clearance certificates for electricity meters installed in their homes.

Meanwhile, the South Waziristan district administration officials said voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees is continuing in a phased and orderly manner.

Lower South Waziristan deputy commissioner Musarrat Zaman told Dawn on Monday that nearly 1,400 Afghan citizens had returned to Afghanistan through Angoor Adda border crossing over the past two weeks.

He said those returning included men, women and children. He said the administration, with the support of security forces, was ensuring that the process remained peaceful and that returning families were provided with essential facilities during their departure.

The DC said the administration was maintaining proper registration and record of all those returning in order to ensure accuracy and transparency.

Several Afghan refugees expressed mixed feelings about their return. Many said they had spent decades in Wana, building livelihoods and social connections. However, they acknowledged that legal requirements compelled them to leave.

