Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The Stockholm-based International IDEA’S annual survey, The Global State of Democracy Report 2025, covers 174 countries, and shows a dramatic decline in democracy in 94 states over the last five years. Media freedom saw the widest corrosion since 1975 in 15 African and 15 European countries, with six each in Asia, the US and Pacific. While Afghanistan, Myanmar and Burkina Faso posted the worst descent, South Korea’s was the fourth largest fall due to excessive defamation cases by its rulers against journalists and “raids on journalist’s residences”. Freedom of expression plummeted in 22pc of countries, economic equality in 21pc and access to justice in 20pc. The report’s ‘rule of law’ section shows 71 countries in the low performance group. Clearly, repression, autocratic attitudes and the desire to preserve this status quo reflect a tougher battle for world press and democracy.

For Pakistan, where economic uncertainty and suppression continue to mount, the report holds a sobering message: proponents of human rights and free speech deserve safety for truth to survive. In a little over two decades, some 90 Pakistani media personnel have been eliminated, making the country one of the most dangerous for journalism. Pakistan hovers at the bottom of the World Press Freedom Index. The report indicates that without fair elections, rule of law, accountability and government reforms, justice, progress and harmony will elude democracies. An unfettered press restores trust in credible media outlets, which quashes propaganda, fake news and biased narratives. Over 54pc countries registered a dip in one of the five democracy gauges between 2019 and 2024 — a sign that democracies wither when speaking truth to power becomes a crime. The public, not power, has to be protected for Pakistan to be viewed as a defender of free speech.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025