Three swept away in Chishtian flood

BAHAWALNAGAR: Three persons were swept away in the floodwaters in Chishtian on Sunday.

During the recent floods in the Sutlej River, hundreds of settlements in 147 Mauzas were flooded due to the breach of about 100 small and large dykes.

According to police sources, three persons were swept away in floodwaters in the Thengi Balochan area of Chishtian. Bodies of two victims have been recovered, including that of 35-year-old Faiz Bakhsh.

A search is underway to find the body of the third person who was identified as 22-year-old Abid.

District Officer (Emergency) Rao Sharafat said he had no knowledge of 22-year-old Abid drowning in the floodwaters while body of Faiz Bakhsh had been recovered. He added that Faiz was trying to cross the river using a tube of a tire when he drowned.

However, the officer claimed that none of the drowning happened during evacuation and these persons were bathing their animals.

On the other hand, according to police and rescue sources, due to improper evacuation arrangements and the lack of boats in remote areas surrounded by floodwater, seven people have so far died during evacuation on their own. However, Rescue 1122 either tries to hide such incidents or gives other reasons for their drowning.

