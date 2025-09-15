Ahmadiyya man escapes attack outside home in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: A member of the local Ahmadiyya community narrowly escaped an alleged gun attack late on Saturday night outside his residence in village 6/11-L in Sahiwal tehsil.

According to eyewitness accounts, victim Z took cover behind an iron gate as two unidentified motorcyclists allegedly opened fire on him. The victim, however, escaped unharmed and the attackers managed to escape from the scene. The Harappa police registered a case under sections 506 and 34 of the PPC against two unknown suspects, based on Z’s complaint.

Speaking to Dawn, Z said that he was standing near the gate of his house when two young men — estimated to be between 20 and 25 years old — approached on a motorcycle and fired directly at him. “It was dark, and I managed to hide. That’s what saved me,” he said. He claimed that he would be able to identify the attackers if he saw them again.

Local villagers, who witnessed the incident, confirmed hearing multiple gunshots.

The area has a documented history of communal tensions, particularly following the rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Notably, Z’s elder brother was also murdered by unknown assailants in a previous incident. At that time, police interrogated individuals affiliated with the Tehreek Tahafuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.

ASP Raosen Taj Raisani confirmed his presence at the crime scene shortly after the incident. “We are pursuing two to three leads and hope to trace the suspects soon,” he said.

WHEAT RECOVERED: Around 15,000 metric tons of wheat has been recovered from alleged hoarders during difierent raids conducted over the past three days at 15 warehouses across the Pakpattan and Sahiwal districts.

Pakpattan Deputy Commissioner Asif Raza said that the district administration, special branch and the food department conducted joint operations based on intelligence reports. He said that while some warehouse owners had declared their wheat stocks, most were found to be storing large quantities without disclosure. A total of 9,860 metric tons of wheat had been confiscated in the district.

Separately, Sahiwal Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mahmood confirmed the recovery of 4,285 metric tons of undeclared wheat from a rice mill located at 99/9-L, Sahiwal.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Asif Tufail announced the official retail prices for flour in the Sahiwal division at Rs905 for a 10kg bag and Rs1,810 for a 20 kg bag. The price of roti had been fixed at Rs14, while the wheat support price was set at Rs3,000 per 40kg. The commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal stockpiling.

Despite these measures, ordinary consumers continue to face rising flour prices following the government’s announcement of the new wheat rates.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025