Ice peddler killed in Hangu police ‘encounter’

A Correspondent Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:29am

KOHAT: An ice peddler, who had kidnapped a child and subjected him to repeated assaults by drugging him, was killed allegedly in a police encounter in Doaba area of Hangu on Sunday.

The child had been abducted when he was returning from school on Saturday.

After learning about the abduction, a team was constituted that raided the house of the alleged criminal, Saifuddin, who was wanted in 13 cases.

The raid was led by district police officer Jehanzeb Mohmand, SP investigations, DSP Thall and SHO Doaba.

The police said the outlaw opened fire at the police party after sighting it, which was duly retaliated, leading to his killing. The child was rescued safely. He was immediately shifted to hospital as his condition was ‘critical’.

The DPO said drug sellers and other criminals could not escape the long arm of law and they would be eliminated for the safety of the lives and property of the people and peace in Hangu.

Regional police officer Abbas Majeed Marwat praised the successful operation, claiming that Khyber Pakhtunkwa police would continue to make efforts for a crime-free society.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

