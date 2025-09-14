E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Two labourers die after ‘toxic’ food intake in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 10:24am

LAHORE: Two labourers died from food poisoning in Hanjarwal on Saturday.

Police said Arshad and Sajjad ate Dahi Bhallay from a cart in Hanjarwal area and fell unconscious.

Both were shifted to a hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

Police shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy and started investigation.

Later, the heirs approached the police and refused to lodge the case.

ROOF COLLAPSE: A minor girl died while four others injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Bedian.

According to Rescue 1122, the roof of the house collapsed near Samika Chowk and five people got trapped in the debris. Rescue urban unit searched the people and recovered four people injured and a minor girl dead.

The deceased was identified as Manahil (7).

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025

