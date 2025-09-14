Accused in Sana Yousuf murder case to be indicted on Sept 20

ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Afzal Majoka is set to indict accused Omar Hayat in the murder case of teenage TikToker Sana Yousaf on Sept 20.

During Saturday’s hearing, police presented the accused in court. The judge handed over copies of the challan to him and announced the date for his formal indictment. The case was registered at Sumbal Police Station.

Earlier, the prime suspect had recorded a confessional statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before a magistrate, admitting to have shot dead the 17-year-old social media influencer.

In his statement, Hayat — son of a retired government official and a TikToker himself — said he had developed a one-sided infatuation with Sana after connecting with her through social media. He confessed that suspicion and jealousy drove him to commit the crime.

Hayat revealed he travelled from Jaranwala to Islamabad on May 28 to wish Sana on her birthday. When she did not meet him, he became convinced she was deliberately avoiding him. On June 2, he returned to the capital after renting a Toyota Fortuner and carrying a 30-bore pistol, intending to confront her.

According to his account, when Sana did not respond to repeated calls, he went to her home in G-13 sector, forced his way inside, and fatally shot her in front of her mother and maternal aunt. He then took Sana’s mobile phone to erase their conversations and fled.

Hayat said he directed the driver to drive fast and later hid the murder weapon near a railway bridge before returning to Jaranwala.

Islamabad Police arrested him within 20 hours of the crime during a raid in Faisalabad, recovering the pistol and Sana’s phone.

Investigators said raids were conducted at more than 11 locations across Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad to track him down. His movements were traced using geo-fencing and CCTV footage, particularly his escape route from G-13 to Chungi No 26.

In the court, Hayat expressed remorse for his actions, telling the magistrate He felt deeply ashamed for having taken the life of an innocent teenage girl.

“I feel deeply ashamed for committing such a cruel act,” he reportedly said, adding that his confession was voluntary and not made under pressure.

