E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Accused in Sana Yousuf murder case to be indicted on Sept 20

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 11:00am
Sana Yousaf, a 17-year-old social media influencer, was shot dead by an unidentified man inside her house in Islamabad on June 2. — via Instagram/sanayousaf22
Sana Yousaf, a 17-year-old social media influencer, was shot dead by an unidentified man inside her house in Islamabad on June 2. — via Instagram/sanayousaf22

ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Afzal Majoka is set to indict accused Omar Hayat in the murder case of teenage TikToker Sana Yousaf on Sept 20.

During Saturday’s hearing, police presented the accused in court. The judge handed over copies of the challan to him and announced the date for his formal indictment. The case was registered at Sumbal Police Station.

Earlier, the prime suspect had recorded a confessional statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before a magistrate, admitting to have shot dead the 17-year-old social media influencer.

In his statement, Hayat — son of a retired government official and a TikToker himself — said he had developed a one-sided infatuation with Sana after connecting with her through social media. He confessed that suspicion and jealousy drove him to commit the crime.

Hayat revealed he travelled from Jaranwala to Islamabad on May 28 to wish Sana on her birthday. When she did not meet him, he became convinced she was deliberately avoiding him. On June 2, he returned to the capital after renting a Toyota Fortuner and carrying a 30-bore pistol, intending to confront her.

According to his account, when Sana did not respond to repeated calls, he went to her home in G-13 sector, forced his way inside, and fatally shot her in front of her mother and maternal aunt. He then took Sana’s mobile phone to erase their conversations and fled.

Hayat said he directed the driver to drive fast and later hid the murder weapon near a railway bridge before returning to Jaranwala.

Islamabad Police arrested him within 20 hours of the crime during a raid in Faisalabad, recovering the pistol and Sana’s phone.

Investigators said raids were conducted at more than 11 locations across Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad to track him down. His movements were traced using geo-fencing and CCTV footage, particularly his escape route from G-13 to Chungi No 26.

In the court, Hayat expressed remorse for his actions, telling the magistrate He felt deeply ashamed for having taken the life of an innocent teenage girl.

“I feel deeply ashamed for committing such a cruel act,” he reportedly said, adding that his confession was voluntary and not made under pressure.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025

Violence against children, Violence against women
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...
Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...