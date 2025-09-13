Israeli army says ‘intensifying pace’ of Gaza City attacks, orders civilians to flee

The Israeli army has warned its forces are “increasing the pace of attacks” in Gaza City and issued more threats against Palestinians, warning them to flee south, Al Jazeera reports.

In a post on X, the army spokesperson claimed that more than 250,000 people have already fled the city and urged those remaining to take Al-Rashid Street towards Al-Mawasi or camps in the centre of the enclave.

“Despite intense bombardment in Gaza City, many residents have stayed put — or returned after seeking shelter elsewhere — because many of Israel’s designated evacuation zones are desperately overcrowded and under-resourced, including lacking proper water access,” reports Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud.