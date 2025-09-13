E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Israeli army says ‘intensifying pace’ of Gaza City attacks, orders civilians to flee

Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 05:00pm

The Israeli army has warned its forces are “increasing the pace of attacks” in Gaza City and issued more threats against Palestinians, warning them to flee south, Al Jazeera reports.

In a post on X, the army spokesperson claimed that more than 250,000 people have already fled the city and urged those remaining to take Al-Rashid Street towards Al-Mawasi or camps in the centre of the enclave.

“Despite intense bombardment in Gaza City, many residents have stayed put — or returned after seeking shelter elsewhere — because many of Israel’s designated evacuation zones are desperately overcrowded and under-resourced, including lacking proper water access,” reports Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud.

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...
Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...