Repair work on rain-hit roads to begin tomorrow

KARACHI: City Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday announced that an extensive campaign to repair and restore the roads damaged in the recent heavy rains across Karachi would begin from Sunday (tomorrow).

In a statement, Mayor Wahab confirmed that directives have been issued to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to begin immediate filling of the potholes developed during the monsoon downpours. The initiative aims at ensuring safer and smoother travel to the city’s residents, many of whom have been struggling with disrupted commute due to damaged infrastructure.

“As part of our post-rain recovery plan, restoration work on 106 roads under the jurisdiction of the KMC will commence from Sunday,” said Mayor Wahab. “This step is critical to maintain the city’s transport network and ensure the safety and convenience of Karachi’s citizens.”

In addition to the repair of major roads, Mayor Wahab stated that development schemes targeting inner streets across various union councils (UCs) will also begin. The schemes will focus on upgrading local infrastructure that has been neglected or worsened by the rains.

“We are committed to providing all possible facilities to the people of Karachi,” he emphasised. “Our aim is to respond proactively and ensure that urban life returns to normal as quickly as possible.”

The KMC has urged the public to cooperate with on-ground teams and remain cautious while commuting in the areas undergoing maintenance.

Later in the evening, the mayor posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the rehabilitation work was initiated by KMC on Akbar Shaheed Link Road in Orangi Town, District West by placing paver blocks.

Meanwhile, citizens continued to face prolonged traffic jams on Friday in almost every city district on roads riddled with potholes following heavy rains.

