The hidden face of eating disorder

This is regarding the cover story “The hidden face of eating disorder” by Nawa Khan (YW, July 26). The information provided in the article was not only beneficial, but also eye-opening. It highlighted health issues that are often overlooked, but deserve serious attention.

With growing trends and competition around us, teenagers are increasingly vulnerable to taking unwise steps in pursuit of artificial beauty, which only harms their overall health.

I would like to thank the writer as well as the YW team for bringing such an important issue to light.

Rahima Aimen,

Lahore

II

Reading the cover article “The hidden face of eating disorder” by Nawa Khan, was an eye-opener.

The article explained the range of disorders in a very clear way and showed how these problems go unnoticed around us. Such awareness can guide young readers towards healthier choices.

Shahid Ali,

Abbottabad

The woman I never knew

This is with reference to the article “The woman I never knew” by Maria Manjhi Khan (YW, July 26). The article was deeply touching.

It reminded me how often we take our mothers for granted and overlook their sacrifices. The writer beautifully captured a realisation that many of us need to have in our own lives.

Laiba Imtiaz,

Quetta

II

The article “The woman I never knew”, by Maria Manjhi Khan, makes readers reflect on family life, though the story also felt more like a personal diary entry than a general article.

Still, it is good that such topics are being published, as they encourage discussion among young people.

Saima Gul,

Dir, KP

The word war

This is with reference to the story, “The word war” by Missbah Chaki (YW, July 26). Sadly, the dictionary has disappeared from our lives the dictionary has disappeared from many of our lives. Many young children do not even know what a dictionary is.

Using a dictionary not only improves vocabulary, but also helps with correct spelling, pronunciation and understanding the proper use of words. Reading and learning through a dictionary can strengthen language skills and develop confidence in both writing and speaking.

Bilal Ahmed Baloch,

Karachi

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 13th, 2025