E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Mailbox

From InpaperMagazine Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:02am

The hidden face of eating disorder

This is regarding the cover story “The hidden face of eating disorder” by Nawa Khan (YW, July 26). The information provided in the article was not only beneficial, but also eye-opening. It highlighted health issues that are often overlooked, but deserve serious attention.

With growing trends and competition around us, teenagers are increasingly vulnerable to taking unwise steps in pursuit of artificial beauty, which only harms their overall health.

I would like to thank the writer as well as the YW team for bringing such an important issue to light.

Rahima Aimen,
Lahore

II

Reading the cover article “The hidden face of eating disorder” by Nawa Khan, was an eye-opener.

The article explained the range of disorders in a very clear way and showed how these problems go unnoticed around us. Such awareness can guide young readers towards healthier choices.

Shahid Ali,
Abbottabad

The woman I never knew

This is with reference to the article “The woman I never knew” by Maria Manjhi Khan (YW, July 26). The article was deeply touching.

It reminded me how often we take our mothers for granted and overlook their sacrifices. The writer beautifully captured a realisation that many of us need to have in our own lives.

Laiba Imtiaz,
Quetta

II

The article “The woman I never knew”, by Maria Manjhi Khan, makes readers reflect on family life, though the story also felt more like a personal diary entry than a general article.

Still, it is good that such topics are being published, as they encourage discussion among young people.

Saima Gul,
Dir, KP

The word war

This is with reference to the story, “The word war” by Missbah Chaki (YW, July 26). Sadly, the dictionary has disappeared from our lives the dictionary has disappeared from many of our lives. Many young children do not even know what a dictionary is.

Using a dictionary not only improves vocabulary, but also helps with correct spelling, pronunciation and understanding the proper use of words. Reading and learning through a dictionary can strengthen language skills and develop confidence in both writing and speaking.

Bilal Ahmed Baloch,
Karachi

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Security at stake
13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

IT is deeply unfortunate that the security of millions is potentially being put at stake over the persistent...
Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...