Initiative on 100th anniversary of Harappa excavations

LAHORE: The Punjab Archaeology has launched a new scientific initiative to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Harappa excavations.

The first formal excavation at Harappa was started in 1925.

The Directorate General of Archaeology, Punjab, has announced a major new scientific programme that would initiate fresh excavations at Harappa as well as other significant archaeological sites across the province. The initiative aims at marking a century of archaeological tradition in Punjab while setting a new direction through research-driven conservation and modern scientific approaches. At Harappa, the new excavations would employ digital mapping, scientific dating, and advanced documentation techniques to present the cultural development of the Indus Valley Civilisation in a more comprehensive manner.

In the second phase, the Punjab Archaeology would also begin a structured excavation programme in the Gandhara region to document and preserve its multi-layered heritage.

According to Archaeology Punjab Director General Zaheer Abbas Malik, the excavations will not only advance academic research but also position Punjab as a leading hub for heritage-based tourism, research and cultural pride.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025