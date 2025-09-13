E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Smeda finalises new structure

Kalbe Ali Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, chaired the first meeting of the newly established Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) board and discussed the appointment of its CEO.

Mr Khan highlighted that under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Smeda’s new structure has been finalised, with a strong focus on an outsourcing model as well as policy and program design.

He further said that, as per the PM’s direction, Smeda will now prioritise initiatives targeting SMEs, micro-enterprises, women entrepreneurs, and climate-related challenges.

He also announced that Smeda’s regional offices will be established in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A key agenda point was the appointment of Smeda’s new CEO. The Board decided that the Human Resource Committee will be nominated to finalise the appointment, in line with the Prime Minister’s instructions for an immediate and transparent process.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Khan emphasised that Smeda is a vital institution for Pakistan with immense potential. He reaffirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has a clear vision for strengthening Smeda and is personally committed to its success.

“The appointment of the CEO will strictly be on merit. There will be no compromise on transparency and fairness,” the SAPM stated.

He reiterated that Smeda’s role in empowering women, supporting micro-enterprises, and driving SME growth will have a transformative impact on the economy and society.

“SMEs are thriving and expanding every day, and Smeda has a crucial role to play in shaping this growth,” Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan concluded.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

