E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Zardari leaves for 10-day visit to China today

Syed Irfan Raza Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 07:46am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari will leave for China on Friday on a 10-day official visit where he will hold meetings with Chinese leadership on different issues including regional peace and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“On the invitation of the Chinese Government, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, will undertake a visit to China from 12-21 Sept,” according to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson on Thursday.

During the visit, the president will visit Chengdu, Shanghai and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and hold meetings with the provincial leadership.

The discussions will encompass Pakistan-China bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and future connectivity initiatives. The two sides will also exchange views on bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora.

The visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, reflecting the deep commitment of the two countries to strengthen their relations.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...