Zardari leaves for 10-day visit to China today

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari will leave for China on Friday on a 10-day official visit where he will hold meetings with Chinese leadership on different issues including regional peace and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“On the invitation of the Chinese Government, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, will undertake a visit to China from 12-21 Sept,” according to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson on Thursday.

During the visit, the president will visit Chengdu, Shanghai and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and hold meetings with the provincial leadership.

The discussions will encompass Pakistan-China bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and future connectivity initiatives. The two sides will also exchange views on bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora.

The visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, reflecting the deep commitment of the two countries to strengthen their relations.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025