UK supports Digital Case Management System for ANF

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 05:53am
British High Commissioner Jane Marriott touches a digital screen to inaugurate the Digital Case Management System at ANF Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday. — White Star
British High Commissioner Jane Marriott touches a digital screen to inaugurate the Digital Case Management System at ANF Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday. — White Star

ISLAMABAD,: The UK government on Thursday said it supported the launch of a Digital Case Management System (CMS) for Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

The system aimed to improve how narcotics cases were managed by replacing manual processes with a centralised digital platform, the British High Commission said in a statement.

The CMS, developed with UK support, helped ANF register cases, manage evidence and integrate lab results digitally.

It was piloted in February 2025, and had now been rolled out across all ANF regional headquarters and police stations nationwide. The system improved data accuracy, reduced delays, and supported faster enforcement actions.

The inauguration took place at ANF Headquarters in Rawalpindi, which was attended by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott and Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said: “The initiative reflects the UK’s commitment to working with Pakistan to tackle serious and organised crime. The system strengthens law enforcement and benefits both the UK and Pakistan.”

Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in his closing remarks, praised the initiative, stating, “this digital transformation, backed by the British High Commission, equips ANF to handle high-volume narcotics cases with greater efficiency.

We deeply value this collaboration as a cornerstone of our efforts to secure our borders and communities.”

The CMS also addressed challenges such as data silos and slow reporting by enabling real-time information sharing.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

