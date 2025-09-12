E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Ogra raises RLNG prices for September

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 10:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thurs­day notified an increase of up to 2.63 per cent in the prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for September, applicable at the transmission stage for the two Sui gas companies.

The sale price for Lahore-based Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL), which supplies gas to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was raised by 2.36pc at the transmission stage to $11.24 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up from $10.98 in August.

At the distribution stage, the price rose by 2.38pc to $12.01 per mmBtu, compared to $11.73 in July. SNGPL’s system losses at the distribution stage are reported at 7.47pc.

Meanwhile, Karachi-based Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL), serving Sindh and Balochistan, saw its RLNG price at the transmission stage increase by 2.62pc to $9.86 per mmBtu, compared to $9.61 last month. The distribution-stage price was also raised by 2.63pc to $11.01 per mmBtu, up from $10.73 in August. SSGCL’s system losses at the distribution level stand at 10.6pc.

According to Ogra, the increase in RLNG prices stems from a rise in the delivered ex-ship (DES) price for September.

The basket RLNG price for September is based on eight cargoes — four each at $9.20 and $7.02 per mmBtu — imported by PSO under long-term contracts with Qatar Gas, averaging $8.11 per mmBtu. PLL did not import any cargo for the month, continuing its deferral due to depressed demand.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...