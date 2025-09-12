Ogra raises RLNG prices for September

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thurs­day notified an increase of up to 2.63 per cent in the prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for September, applicable at the transmission stage for the two Sui gas companies.

The sale price for Lahore-based Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL), which supplies gas to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was raised by 2.36pc at the transmission stage to $11.24 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up from $10.98 in August.

At the distribution stage, the price rose by 2.38pc to $12.01 per mmBtu, compared to $11.73 in July. SNGPL’s system losses at the distribution stage are reported at 7.47pc.

Meanwhile, Karachi-based Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL), serving Sindh and Balochistan, saw its RLNG price at the transmission stage increase by 2.62pc to $9.86 per mmBtu, compared to $9.61 last month. The distribution-stage price was also raised by 2.63pc to $11.01 per mmBtu, up from $10.73 in August. SSGCL’s system losses at the distribution level stand at 10.6pc.

According to Ogra, the increase in RLNG prices stems from a rise in the delivered ex-ship (DES) price for September.

The basket RLNG price for September is based on eight cargoes — four each at $9.20 and $7.02 per mmBtu — imported by PSO under long-term contracts with Qatar Gas, averaging $8.11 per mmBtu. PLL did not import any cargo for the month, continuing its deferral due to depressed demand.

