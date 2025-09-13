Karachi girls qualify for world robotics finals

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Three young students from Karachi have won top honours at the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) 2025 Sindh Nationals and secured a spot at the Global Finals in Singapore this November.

The team, “PowerPuff Innovators,” made up of Emaan Zehra Merchant, Anaya Anas Tawab and Ayra Rizvi, all aged 12–13, took first place in the Future Innovators Junior category and also received the Girls in STEM Award. Nationally, they placed second overall among 51 teams from Punjab and Sindh. The three Grade 8 students from Haque Academy designed an AI-powered financial literacy robot that helps users make smarter purchasing decisions and promotes financial awareness. They are among Pakistan’s top 10 national qualifiers and will be the country’s only all-girls team at the WRO Global 2025 — ready to raise Pakistan’s flag high in Singapore.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Speed game to launch in October

Mattel and GameMill Entertainment have announced Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed, an arcade racing game based on the Netflix series Hot Wheels Let’s Race. Launching October 24, 2025, will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

Players can race as Coop and friends, drive iconic Hot Wheels cars like Twin Mill and Roger Dodger, and tackle 12 wild tracks with boss battles, including a giant cobra and fire-breathing dragon. Modes include Racing Camp, Cup Champ, Speed Trials, Track Builder and Free Races, with local four-player split-screen support. A physical limited edition for Nintendo Switch will also include the DLC and a die-cast Hot Wheels GT Scorcher car.

Paris Hilton’s Paris & Pups animated series

HappyNest Entertainment, 9 Story Media Group and Hilton’s 11:11 Media have released the trailer for Paris & Pups, debuting September 23 on YouTube. Aimed at kids 5–8, the series launches with four episodes in its first week, followed by weekly drops. Inspired by Hilton and her pets, the show follows 12-year-old Paris Star and her five pups — Slivington, Baby, Diamond, Mugsy and Bijou — living in the Fabuluxe Hotel penthouse, spreading kindness and going on adventures.

Hilton called the series “a glamorous hotel full of sparkle, adventure, and heart,” adding it’s about “love, friendship, chasing your dreams and living your best life.” The series is co-produced by 11:11 Media, HappyNest and 9 Story.

