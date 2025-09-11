E-Paper | September 11, 2025

IHC CJ warns Imaan Mazari of contempt of court proceedings over alleged 'dictator' remark

September 11, 2025
Advocate Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir addresses a press conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad. — Photo: File

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar on Thursday warned renowned rights activist and lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir of a contempt of court case for allegedly calling him a “dictator”.

A heated exchange between the two took place during the hearing of a plea filed on behalf of rights activist Dr Mahrang Baloch, who has been in custody since March. The petitioner had sought the removal of Mahrang’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), which restricts a person’s travel abroad.

Mazari was representing her in the court, when, at one point, the IHC chief justice remarked, “If I issue any order in this case, then Miss Mazari would go downstairs and hold a programme, [saying] that a dictator is sitting [here].”

At this, Mazari maintained she had said “no such thing that could be considered outside the boundaries of the law”.

“You should also remain within the boundaries of respect,” Justice Dogar then told Mazari.

At that, Mazari clarified that “whatever I have said was in a personal capacity”, adding that “it should not affect the client’s case.”

“If you have any prejudice against me, don’t let the client’s case get affected. I have come here with a brief, not in a personal capacity,” the lawyer added.

At this point, Justice Dogar remarked, “You commented that I am not a judge but sitting here as a ‘dictator’. Should we not initiate contempt of court proceedings against you?”

It is not clear which instance of Mazari calling him a dictator the judge was referring to.

Responding to the judge, Mazari said, “I have not said anything beyond the jurisdiction of the law and Constitution. If you want to initiate contempt of court proceedings, then please do so. The Constitution has given me the right to freedom of expression, which is what I have used.”

Addressing Mazari’s husband, the IHC chief justice then said: “Hadi sahib, make her understand; if I get hold of her someday …”

Mazari then quipped, “If we are at a stage where courts will threaten lawyers, then go ahead with contempt of court [proceedings].”

Mazari is known to be vocal in her criticism of Pakistani authorities. Previously, she was among the voices calling for a probe into allegations made by six IHC judges against interference in judicial affairs by the country’s intelligence apparatus in March.

Separately, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Quetta today extended the physical remand of Dr Mahrang Baloch and other organisers of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee on the police’s request.

Mahrang, along with other BYC members, was arrested on March 22 on the charge of “attacking” the Quetta Civil Hospital and “inciting people to violence”. The arrests were made a day after the group had faced a police crackdown while protesting against enforced disappearances.

