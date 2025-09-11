E-Paper | September 11, 2025

EDITORIAL: Israel will continue to export its Gaza war across borders

Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 01:39pm

Israel’s bombardment of Hamas officials in Doha is more than a military strike. It is a strategic earthquake.

A dangerous precedent has been set. For the first time, Israel has carried its campaign far beyond the battlefields of Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Iran, into the territory of one of the US’s closest Arab partners.

The OIC and Arab League should draw the obvious conclusion. For decades they have responded to Israeli aggression with words and resolutions. And it is precisely this pattern of hollow declarations that has emboldened Tel Aviv’s war machine.

Unless there is collective resolve — economic boycotts, diplomatic isolation, suspension of normalisation — Israel will continue to export its Gaza war across borders. So long as the belligerent state acts unchecked, no country, however distant, is immune. Today’s blow in Doha may become tomorrow’s strike in Cairo, Riyadh or beyond.

Read the full Dawn editorial here.

