Consultation on modified corn seeds

TOBA TEK SINGH: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is devising policy recommendations for genetically and non-genetically modified (non-GM) corn in Pakistan.

In this regard, a consultative meeting was arranged by the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics (PBG) presided over by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, while National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA) Chairperson Dr Asif Ali, Agriculture Dean Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza, PBG Chairman Prof Dr Azeem Iqbal, Agriculture Policy Chair Prof Dr Asif Kamran, Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dr Khalid Aziz from Rafhan Maize, Chaudhry Asif Ali and others also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Zulfiqar said maize was the third most important cereal crop in the country after wheat and rice. He said that technologies to cope with climatic changes and increase productivity should be adopted. He said that in the financial year 2025, maize cultivation in Pakistan had been estimated at 1.44 million hectares.

“Production of maize is estimated at 8.24 million tonnes marking a decline from the previous year’s 9.74 million tonnes, primarily due to reduced sowing,” he said.

Dr Asif praised the UAF’s initiative and said that in the face of agricultural challenges, climate-resilient technologies were needed.

Dr Ghulam Murtaza was of the opinion that because the crop remained sensitive to shifts in input costs, market incentives, and climatic variability, targeted interventions to ensure long-term sustainability and growth were needed.

Dr Azeem stressed upon the need for collaborative efforts to address the challenges of food security by increasing per acre production to ultimately boost farmers’ income.

Dr Asif said that they had been consulting with stakeholders to formulate a ‘corn policy’ to increase yields and combat different issues for agricultural uplift.

Dr Aslam briefed about issues facing the maize crop at the meeting.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025