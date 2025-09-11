E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Man, two children found murdered in their house in H-9 slums

Munawer Azeem Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:24am

ISLAMABAD: A man and his two children, including a daughter, were found murdered in their house located in Rimsha Colony of H-9, police said.

The deceased were identified as Karam Pul, Shabeel Masih, 22, and Naid Bibi 20.

The police said that last night, the neighbors of the family informed the police that the house was giving a foul smell. The police reached the house, and found its outer and inner doors locked and tied with a piece of rope.

The police broke the locks open in the presence of the neighbours and entered the house where they found three bodies with their hand tied in one of the rooms. The bodies were mutilated and appeared to be a week old.

After the recoveries of the bodies, forensic experts were called at the spot for forensic tests and collection of evidence.

Later, the bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy to establish the actual cause of death though the mutilated bodies had made it almost impossible to conduct the external examination to determine the cause of death.

Karam Pul used to ply an online motorcycle service, and had been living in the colony for about 20 years. Karam Pul’s mother-in-law Sanaya and brother-in-law Shoukat also reside in the colony.

His wife Nazia died some three years ago.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

