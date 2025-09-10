E-Paper | September 10, 2025

Swabi residents protest plan to ‘privatise’ colleges

Our Correspondent Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 07:51am

SWABI: Members of a local jirga and local government representatives on Tuesday protested against the provincial government’s decision to ‘privatise’ Girls’ Degree College, Zaida, and other educational institutions in the district.

The members of Olasi Jirga Zaida, political and civil activists protested in front of the girls’ college, opposing the government move to ‘privatise’ it.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers declared that privatisation of government schools and colleges was unacceptable and that they would fight for their children’s rights.

They said ‘privatisation’ of colleges would put future of students, especially girls, at great risk.

Abdul Qadoos Khan, the jirga president, said outsourcing of colleges would deprive girls of educational facilities, terming it a ‘cruel’ decision of the provincial government. “Providing free education is the responsibility of the state, which instead of improving the performance of public sector educational institutions, is going to privatise them,” he regretted.

Qaiser Shah, member of the district council, said they would continue to oppose the ‘anti-education’ policy of the provincial government.

Meanwhile, Noor Islam, district general secretary of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, while speaking at a meeting on Tuesday, asked the government to reverse the decision.

“We are going to hold a multiparty conference on the matter. We will fight for the education right of our children,” he said.

SAIF VISITS COLLEGE: Adviser to chief minister on information and public relations Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif paid a visit to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College, Swabi, on Tuesday.

Where he was received by principal Brig retired Mohammad Arshad Moeen and other senior staff members.

Barrister Saif was given a detailed briefing by vice-principal Group Captain Murtaza regarding the college’s history, academic achievements, and infrastructure.

Established in 2011, the cadet college spans a vast area of 820 acres and currently comprises two academic blocks and six residential hostels, offering both educational and residential facilities for its cadets.

Barrister Saif visited classrooms, laboratories, and the college library, where he interacted with cadets, inquiring about their academic activities and future aspirations.

He praised the discipline and enthusiasm of the students and expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided.

In his address to cadets at the college auditorium, Barrister Saif emphasised the importance of patriotism, discipline, and hard work.

He urged them to strive for excellence and become future leaders of the nation.

Earlier, the CM’s adviser also planted a sapling in the college lawns as part of tree plantation campaign.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

