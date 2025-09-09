E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Pakistan, Kazakhstan sign Action Plan of Cooperation to further boost ties

Dawn.com Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 02:50pm
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar holds a meeting with Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu in Islamabad, Sept 9. — X/@ForeignOfficePk
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar holds a meeting with Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu in Islamabad, Sept 9. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Tuesday signed the Action Plan of Cooperation to boost bilateral ties, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

The two countries maintain friendly diplomatic relations, with Kazakhstan being Pakistan’s top export destination among Central Asian countries. According to Kazakh envoy Yerzhan Kistafin, bilateral trade was growing and surged to $239 million.

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a “tête-à-tête” with his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu, the FO said in a post on X.

They held a meeting in Islamabad where both sides “reaffirmed their resolve to deepen their political and economic ties”, state media Radio Pakistan reported.

“The two sides also vowed to enhance regional connectivity and maintain close coordination ahead of the forthcoming [Kazakhstan’s] presidential visit in November this year,” it added.

In another post, the FO noted that the delegations held high-level talks on the “full spectrum of Pakistan- Kazakhstan cooperation”, which were co-chaired by Dar and Nurtleu.

“Discussions focused on boosting trade and investment, agriculture, IT, education, culture, tourism, security and logistics connectivity,” it said, adding that the roadmap for Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit was finalised.

Following the talks, “the two DPM/FMs also signed the Action Plan of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.”

During the ongoing two-day official visit, Kazakhstan’s FM was accompanied by a high-level 13-member delegation. Nurtleu was also expected to call on President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In April, Pakistan and Kazakhstan agreed to sign a transit trade accord for the movement of goods through three Pakistani ports — Karachi, Bin Qasim and Gwadar — and to engage other regional landlocked nations for opening multiple trade corridors.

Both sides also agreed to promote tourism by sharing lists of certified tour operators and launching joint promotional activities. In August last year, Ambassador Kistafin highlighted the opportunity of a direct flight from Kazakhstan to Skardu.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...
Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...