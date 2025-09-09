TikTokers held for harassing women online

MANSEHRA: The police on Monday arrested two TikTokers for allegedly harassing and bullying women online and posting videos featuring arms and ammunition.

“We have zero tolerance for abusive language, harassment, and bullying of women on social media platforms. The TikTokers have been arrested for violating the relevant laws,” district police officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur told reporters.

He said the police’s social media monitoring team received a complaint against a TikToker, Nadeem alias Mamo, for using abusive language and disgracing, harassing, and bullying women both online and offline.

“A team led by SP Rashim Jehangir arrested Mamo,” the DPO said.

The police also arrested another TikToker, Osama Anwar of Chitti Dehrai, for uploading videos with arms and ammunition.

A team led by the city SHO raided his house, arrested him and seized a pistol and cartridges from his possession.

Meanwhile, the DPO paid a surprise visit to Oghi and Khaki police stations and checked the records of outlaws.

Mr Gandapur directed the DSPs Oghi and Baffa-Pakhal Waheed Khan and Shahjehan Khan to launch a crackdown on outlaws.

“All those wanted by the police in both Oghi and Baffa-Pakhal circles should immediately be arrested.

COPS SUSPENDED: The police on Monday suspended the SHO Pulrah police station and three constables for allegedly facilitating timber smugglers.

“Our team seized a large quantity of timber being smuggled out of the district, and an inquiry established links between the smugglers and four police personnel, including the SHO Pulrah,” DPO Shafiullah Gandapur told reporters.

He said the Lari Adda police intercepted a truck loaded with high-quality logs that was being transported through the Hazara Expressway from Badra area. “I constituted an inquiry team led by SP Resham Jehangir, which revealed that the smuggling operation had the full support of Pulrah police,” Mr Gandapur said.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025