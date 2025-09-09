Need stressed for promoting informal modes of learning for out-of-school children

KARACHI: The country must promote informal modes of learning alongside the traditional education system, which would enable out-of-school children to play an effective role in social and community development.

This was stated by education experts at a programme in connection with International Literacy Day, which is observed on Sept 8 every year.

The event, which was organised by the Directorate of Literacy and Non-Formal Education, Sindh school education department, at the Scouts Auditorium here on Monday, began with the launch of the non-formal education curriculum in the Sindhi language. Introduced earlier this year, the curriculum has been designed for children up to the eighth grade.

Speaking as the chief guest, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the purpose of education is not merely to teach but to prepare children as productive members of society. Failure to achieve this, he cautioned, would be worrisome for the future.

He added that education should be linked to collective interests such as coexistence and environmental protection. The minister also noted that Sindh has already initiated work in informal and technical education alongside the conventional school system. Currently, 500 non-formal education centers are operating under public-private partnerships, with plans to expand this number to 1,500.

School Education Secretary Zahid Ali Abbasi stated that the shortage of teachers in Sindh’s schools has been addressed, and with teachers now present even in remote areas, student enrollment has significantly increased.

Unicef Education Manager Abeir Maqbool highlighted the need to reform teaching methodologies to foster critical thinking among children. She added that the expansion of non-formal education initiatives could substantially reduce the number of out-of-school children in Sindh.

Dr Tasneem Anwar, assistant professor at the Aga Khan University Institute for Educational Development, stressed that the issue of out-of-school children cannot be solved by the traditional school system alone. Instead, it requires joint efforts from legislation, economy, society, parents, teachers and the government. She emphasised that community participation and the use of digital tools can help bring more children into the fold of literacy.

Sindh Education Foundation Managing Director Ghanhur Laghari informed the audience that the foundation’s schools currently have one million children enrolled, most of them located in slum areas and rural regions. He said the SEF has played a significant role in reducing the number of out-of-school children across the province.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of shields, medals and certificates among organisations and individuals working for the promotion of education and literacy.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025