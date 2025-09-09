E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Youth drowns making TikTok video of floodwater

Our Correspondent Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:09am

BAHAWALNAGAR: A rescue operation has been ongoing to find the body of a young man who drowned on Sunday night while making a TikTok video of floodwater at the Bhokanpattan Bridge, police said.

According to police sources, 22-year-old Muhammad Azeem of Faridkot, Sahiwal, who was traveling from Dahranwala to Sahiwal in a car with his mother and brothers, parked his vehicle near the Bhukan Patan Bridge to see the floodwaters.

Azeem’s mother forbade him from going into the floodwaters, but the young man started making videos of the floodwaters on his mobile phone for TikTok. While making a video, he fell into the water from the wall of the bridge and drowned, they said.

According to the police, upon a call from the victim’s brother, police and rescue teams reached the spot and started searching for the youth. They said the rescue operation was still ongoing to find the youth.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

