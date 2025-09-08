Protests held to condemn FIR against SUP leader

HYDERABAD: Acti­vists of Sindh United Party (SUP) took out processions and staged demonstrations in several Sindh towns on Sunday to protest what they described as registration of ‘fabricated’ and ‘politically motivated’ cases against the party’s president Syed Zain Shah.

They accused Pakistan Peoples Party of reducing Sindh Police to a mere tool for arm twisting and harassing political opponents, and demanded immediate withdrawal of all the cases.

In Hyderabad, SUP orga­ni­sed a procession, which started from Sindh Univer­sity’s old campus and culminated at local press club.

The party’s senior vice president Roshan Ali Buriro, who led the protest, said that PPP government was using police to harass its opponents and held Sindh minister for home and Jamshoro SSP responsible for registration of FIRs against Zain Shah.

He said that since Shah had challenged PPP government over its usurpation of Sindh’s resources, the government was trying to intimidate him in order to sabotage his struggle.

He demanded suspension of police officials responsible for the ‘fake’ FIRs.

Zain Shah was in Jamshoro on Aug 31. Shah was booked for leading a protest in Jamshoro at 4pm and raising anti-state slogans, he said.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025