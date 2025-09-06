Nation celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi in commemoration of Holy Prophet’s 1,500th birth anniversary

The nation celebrated Eid-i-Miladun Nabi on Saturday as this year’s festivities gained greater prominence with it being Holy Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace Be Upon Him) 1500th birth anniversary.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi holiday, on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The nation also celebrated Defence Day today with the two events coinciding on the same date.

State-run Radio Pakistan reported that the day — a public holiday announced by the government — began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and a 21-gun salute in all provincial capitals.

It added that special prayers were also offered after the Fajr prayer for the unity of the Muslim world and Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

The people celebrated the day with religious fervour and devotion, as mosques, streets, and public spaces across the country were adorned with colourful lights, green flags and decorations.

Special prayers, Seerat conferences and processions were held to mark the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with citizens participating in large numbers to pay tribute.

Markets and neighbourhoods glowed with festive lighting, and vendors displayed stalls offering badges, banners, and flags to mark the occasion. Community events, including food distribution and gatherings, were also organised nationwide.

The federal and provincial governments had made special arrangements to ensure peaceful and smooth observance of the occasion, with security and facilitation measures in place for devotees.

Religious leaders, scholars and government representatives at the 50th International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference also emphasised the need for responsible use of social media in line with Islamic teachings, while reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Palestine and occupied Kashmir.

The conference, organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony at the Convention Centre, was held under the theme ‘State’s Responsibilities in Educating for the Beneficial Use of Social Media in the Light of Holy Prophet’s Life (Peace Be Upon Him)’.

PM Shehbaz vows to rebuild Pakistan on principles of Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) life

In his message for the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called upon the nation to renew its commitment to build Pakistan in line with the teachings of the life of the Holy Prophet, emphasising unity, justice, compassion and peace.

He noted that this year, Pakistan and Muslims around the world were celebrating the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) 1,500th birth anniversary.

“This historic milestone is being observed in accordance with the resolutions passed by both the National Assembly and the Senate, reflecting a collective national resolve to make the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings an integral part of the country’s Constitution, legal framework and public life,” he added.

“The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a complete and comprehensive model for all aspects of life governance, justice, economics, trade, and social values,“ the prime minister said.

He stressed that the youth must be taught to embrace the eternal values of morality, kindness and truth as taught by the Holy Prophet and become ambassadors of his message of love, peace, and brotherhood.

PM Shehbaz underscored that the real strength of Pakistan lay in unity, tolerance and inclusivity.

“To overcome the challenges facing our nation, be they economic or social, we must integrate the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings into our national character,” he asserted.

PM Shehbaz also called for rejecting all forms of prejudice, sectarianism, extremism and hatred, and instead promoting empathy, solidarity, and harmony among all citizens.

The premier urged every Pakistani to reaffirm their pledge to establish Pakistan as a true Islamic welfare state based on the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) model of compassion, social justice and equality.

He said the government’s core priorities include eradicating poverty, promoting education and research, and ensuring equal opportunity for all.

Similarly, President Asif Ali Zardari greeted the entire nation and Muslim world on the day of 1212 Rabiul Awwal and urged the people to pledge to mould individual and collective lives in accordance with the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings.

“This historic and memorable occasion is a source of joy and devotion for the Muslim ummah,” he said adding, “Besides this 12 Rabiul Awwal, the joy of completing the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) brings us the message that we should implement the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) universal principles of justice, mercy, brotherhood and peace in our social, political and cultural structures.“

He added that the day “unites Muslims all over the world in a relationship that is based on faith and whose focus is solely and exclusively the noble personality” of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

President Zardari said the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) taught that justice, fairness, compassion, kindness, brotherhood, equality and respect for humanity were the foundations of a pious society.

“Today, when the world is faced with challenges such as extremism, injustice, social unrest, and uncontrolled trends of digitalisation, we need to find solutions to these problems in the light of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he stressed.

“The solutions to the challenges that the Muslim ummah and Pakistan are facing today lie in the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He taught us unity, love, and brotherhood, and these are the principles that can take us out of social and economic problems. Let us take this opportunity to pledge that we will put our differences behind us and work together for the development of our country and nation.

“The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) always taught us to help the weak, orphans, and the needy,” he continued, adding, “It is our responsibility to adopt the examples set by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).“

Addressing the current issues arising from the effects of climate change, he said joint efforts were being made by the government, local administration and relief organisations to ensure the safety and rehabilitation of the affected as early as possible.

“This is the time when we, while learning from Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), should help our people with open hearts and ensure their rehabilitation as soon as possible, because Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also strived for the welfare of others in every situation,” he added.