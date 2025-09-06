Pindi gives festive look ahead of Eid Miladun Nabi

RAWALPINDI: The preparations for Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) have been finalised to make the day memorable in the garrison city, and the illumination of mosques and streets has been completed.

Milad committees and various organisations are arranging Mehfil-i-Milad and the Milad procession.

Youngsters were seen on the roads collecting donations from commuters for street and road decorations, stopping vehicles and requesting donations for a good cause.

In markets and bazaars, traders established committees to gather donations for distributing food among people on the occasion.

Admin designates procession routes, tightens security, bans music and loudspeakers

In Chittian Hattian, Lunda Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar and Saddar, catering service providers halt all other orders except for Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH), as most people booked their services for Saturday.

Meanwhile, the district administration and local police also completed arrangements for the day, focusing on security and cleanliness, especially along the traditional route of the Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) procession.

To prevent any untoward incidents, district officials engaged religious scholars to foster interfaith harmony in the city.

The main procession will start from Jamia Masjid Rawalpindi on Jamia Masjid Road and end at the same venue after passing through Kohati Bazaar, Murree Road, Iqbal Road, Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, and Purana Qila.

A smaller procession from various main mosques of the union councils will join the main procession at Fawara Chowk.

However, law enforcement agencies designated five points for small processions to merge with the main procession. Law enforcement also identified 12 points along the procession route for participants, with all main roads closed to general traffic during the procession.

The district administration imposed a ban on the use of rickshaws and motorcycles along the procession route and instructed committees not to use loudspeakers in mosques or homes, while musical instruments would be prohibited in the procession.

They also asked Milad committees to submit a list of the vehicles to be used in the main procession so that security measures could be adopted and vehicles checked thoroughly before entering the procession.

The Deputy Commissioner, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, stated that religious scholars from different schools of thought had been included in the planning, and the district’s Peace Committee would take part in the procession.

He added that security measures would be taken in the city, primarily on the route of the procession, as the administration had adopted in Muharram.

“All roads and streets will be closed a day earlier on Wednesday, and containers will be placed around Raja Bazaar to prevent acts of terrorism,” he said.

He further mentioned that the Rawalpindi waste management company had been asked to make all the arrangements to keep the city clean.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025