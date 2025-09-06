E-Paper | September 07, 2025

Punjab housing dept cancels leaves of all officials

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 08:29am

LAHORE: In view of the flood situation and anticipated rains, the leaves of all officers and staff of subordinate institutions of the Punjab Housing Department have been cancelled.

A notification has been issued in this regard on the directions of Housing Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal.

According to a spokesperson for the housing department, development authorities, horticulture agencies, and Wasa agencies would provide resources for relief operations in the affected districts.

The notification said that development authorities and horticulture agencies would extend all possible support to the districts.

Uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water in flood relief camps would be ensured, while officers had been directed to remain present in the relief camps of the affected districts round-the-clock.

The spokesperson said that officers and employees of development authorities and horticulture agencies would work under Wasa’s disposal so that relief operation could be made faster and more effective.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

