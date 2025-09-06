YouTuber’s remand again extended

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Friday once again extended the physical remand of YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, for another three days in a case pertaining to promoting gambling apps on social media.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced Rehman before the court on completion of his previous physical remand.

The investigating officer sought further remand of the suspect to complete the investigation.

Magistrate Naeem Wattoo accepted the request of the officer and extended the physical remand of the suspect for another three days.

The magistrate directed the agency to produce the suspect again on Sept 8 after the expiry of the remand.

The NCCIA had arrested the YouTuber last month following registration of a case against him.

This was the sixth time, when the court extended the physical remand of the suspect on Friday.

The agency alleged that the suspect was a member of an international gambling racket and had been promoting gambling applications on social media for huge money.

Aroob Jatoi, the wife of the YouTuber, is on interim pre-arrest bail.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025