CDA teams up with government entity again to launch Margalla Enclave-II

ISLAMABAD: After its joint venture with Defence Housing Authority (DHA) for the development of Margalla Enclave Housing Project at Kuri Road, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is now all set to launch the phase II of the project as the federal cabinet has approved a summary in this regard.

Sources in the government told Dawn that the cabinet had approved a summary of the CDA on August 21, allowing it to go for a joint venture with any government body for launching the phase II.

The CDA is now likely to call applications from government owned developers to pick one of them for the scheme. The phase II will comprise 8,300 kanals - 7,800 kanals in Kuri and 500 kanals in Humak area.

In phase I, CDA had made a joint venture with the DHA under 55-45 formula of developed plots as the civic agency provided land and DHA executed the development works. The development work in phase I continues at full pace. Earlier this year, DHA-CDA sold a substantial number of residential plots.

Project comprises 8,300 kanals, with 7,800 kanals in Kuri and 500 kanals in Humak area

In May this year, the CDA board had decided to launch the second phase of the scheme under rules 42 (f) of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority. Under this clause, one government entity could go for direct contracting with any government entity. Subsequently, the matter was presented before the cabinet, which approved it.

Instead of developing sectors and housing schemes on its own land, the move by the CDA, which itself is a development agency, raises serious questions about its efficiency. Last year, it joined hands with DHA for Margalla Enclave phase I. Now, once again it is going to launch phase II with partnership of “any government” owned developer.

On the other hand, CDA has also failed in launching housing projects and in sector development.

The last sector - D-12 - was developed in 2005. In 2011, the CDA had launched the Park Enclave Housing Scheme, which was partially completed some years ago. However, currently, work is in progress in various sectors, including C-14, C-15, E-12 (launched in 1989), I-12 and I-15. It is said that work in C-14 and I-15 is at an advanced stage and near completion.

In addition to these sectors, CDA also has several other acquired sectors that include D-13, E-13, F-13, H-16, C-13 and C-16, where except partial development in some areas of C-16, there is no indication when the CDA will start development work.

“Development of sectors and planning is core business of CDA; therefore, it should focus on development of its sectors. It has resources and expertise of 65 years and should prove itself capable of development work so that in future other organisations and developers can approach it for development work on their land through JV,” said an official source.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025