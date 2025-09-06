E-Paper | September 07, 2025

FIA arrests six suspects on charges of corruption, fraud

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 07:52am

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad have arrested six suspects, including a government official, for being involved in corruption, bribery and fraud.

A spokesman for the FIA said in a statement one of the suspects was posted as Deputy Director at FGEHF. Other suspects are beneficiaries of funds obtained through corruption and fraud, said the spokesman.

According to the initial investigation, the suspects are involved in forgery and fraud by abusing their authority. They were involved in forgery and corruption in the supplementary award of built-up properties (BUPs) of sub-sectors of Mouza Thala Sayedan G-14.

The accused allegedly illegally showed private individuals as co-owners of 5 BUPs, along with the BUPs given to the original owners. Private individuals received funds based on false information.

The FIA said that the accused committed the forgery with the connivance of government officials.

The aforementioned fraud caused a loss of millions of rupees to the national treasury. The suspects have been arrested and an investigation has been launched against them, said the spokesman.

Meanwhile, FIA’s four sub-inspectors and an LDC involved in poor investigation and breach of discipline were dismissed from their jobs.

The dismissal of five officials came about during the “orderly room” conducted by director general FIA Rifat Mukhtar Raja. The FIA spokesman said that the DG FIA held a hearing on departmental actions against officials involved in malicious and poor investigation and breach of discipline in the orderly room.

The convicted officers were posted in Islamabad, Faisalabad and Lahore zones. The DG FIA said that there is no place for officials involved in negligence, carelessness and poor investigation in the institution. Disciplinary action will be ensured against officials involved in corruption, malpractice and negligence, the DG said.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

