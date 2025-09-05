Afghanistan win by 4 runs against UAE in T20 tri-series penultimate match

Afghanistan won by four runs against the United Arab Emirates in their T20 tri-series match in Sharjah on Friday.

Pakistan and Afghanistan will now face each other in the final on September 7 (Sunday). Pakistan entered the final after beating the UAE twice and Afghanistan once.

They set a target of 171 for the UAE today, with the latter side managing 166.

Afghan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss earlier and opted to bat first.

The tri-series of Twenty20 international matches is to tune up for the Asia Cup and features Pakistan, the UAE and Afghanistan. Afghanistan had already beaten the UAE by 38 runs in Sharjah on Monday.