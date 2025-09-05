PHOTOS: Palestinians mourn at funeral of loved ones killed in overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza City

Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on September 5, 2025. — Reuters

An uncle kisses a victim, held by a grandfather, where the child is part of a group of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, during the funeral at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on September 5, 2025. — Reuters

A woman reacts as mourners gather around the bodies of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, during their funeral at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on September 5, 2025. — Reuters