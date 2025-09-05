PHOTOS: Palestinians mourn at funeral of loved ones killed in overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza City Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 04:35pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on September 5, 2025. — Reuters An uncle kisses a victim, held by a grandfather, where the child is part of a group of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, during the funeral at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on September 5, 2025. — Reuters A woman reacts as mourners gather around the bodies of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, during their funeral at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on September 5, 2025. — Reuters Mourners embrace during the funeral of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on September 5, 2025. — Reuters Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews کیا کراچی کبھی پاکستان کا پانچواں صوبہ بنے گا؟ غزہ میں قحط اور پیڈوفائل اسرائیلی اعلیٰ اہلکار کی امریکا میں گرفتاری اور رہائی کا واقعہ اسد اللہ مینگل: پہلا ’مسنگ پرسن‘ جس کے قتل نے بلوچستان کی سیاست کو بدلا Dawn News English SCO Summit in China: Global South vs US Tariffs The Voice of Hind Rajab: Why Gaza Girl’s Story Brought a 23-Minute Standing Ovation At Film Festival Bayrou Faces Confidence Vote – What’s Next for France’s Govt? Gaza-Israel Roundup: Heavy Bombardment, Rising Death Toll, and Aid Blockade Should Pakistan Create More Provinces? Ahmed Mehboob On Devolution Of Power, Costs Explained: The Unrest, Protests In Indonesia SCO 2025: All You Need To Know Comments Closed