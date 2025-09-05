E-Paper | September 05, 2025

PHOTOS: Palestinians mourn at funeral of loved ones killed in overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza City

Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 04:35pm

Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on September 5, 2025. — Reuters
Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on September 5, 2025. — Reuters

An uncle kisses a victim, held by a grandfather, where the child is part of a group of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, during the funeral at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on September 5, 2025. — Reuters
An uncle kisses a victim, held by a grandfather, where the child is part of a group of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, during the funeral at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on September 5, 2025. — Reuters

A woman reacts as mourners gather around the bodies of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, during their funeral at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on September 5, 2025. — Reuters
A woman reacts as mourners gather around the bodies of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, during their funeral at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on September 5, 2025. — Reuters

Mourners embrace during the funeral of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on September 5, 2025. — Reuters
Mourners embrace during the funeral of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on September 5, 2025. — Reuters

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...