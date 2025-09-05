E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Clash over breaching dyke

A Correspondent Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 08:13am

BAHAWALNAGAR: Two persons were arrested and a case was registered against 26 people following a clash between two groups over breaching a protective dyke on the river Sutlej near Basti Sial on Thursday.

According to the locals, a temporary protective dyke in the Lodhran settlement broke causing floodwater to enter the nearby settlement. Some people tried to break the dyke from the other side of the settlement to save their houses. However, during the attempt to break the dyke, a fight broke out among the residents and the locals split into two groups.

According to police sources, the argument soon escalated and sticks and batons were used by both sides, resulting in six people getting injured.

Meanwhile, after a call on police helpline, a large contingent of police reached the spot and dispersed the people. The police arrested two people after registering a case against 26 people, including 16 unknown persons.

A press release issued by the DPO office said that the issue was being investigated on merit and no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

