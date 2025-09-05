Bandits kidnap 10 after motorway ambush

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Outlaws from the riverine areas kidnapped 10 people from different vehicles on the Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) near Nawazabad in tehsil Sadiqabad, in the early hours of Thursday.

The bandits resorted to firing at vehicles around 2am to force them to stop at the Azampur Rest area and Guddu interchange.

As a result, traffic remained suspended for more than four hours before it was finally restored at dawn.

The injured, identified as the crew of a bus, were shifted to the emergency department in Sheikh Zayed Medical Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan. South Punjab Additi­onal Inspector General (IG) Kamran Khan told Dawn.com that between 20 and 25 suspects attacked vehicles on the motorway.

“Three people were injured in the incident,” he said. “Two of them suffered minor injuries, so they were discharged. One remains admitted in hospital with gunshot wounds to the waist and leg.”

Additional IG Khan added that 10 people were abducted from the scene by the suspects and that no money or valuables were stolen.

Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) spokesperson Rana Ilyas Ahmed confirmed to Dawn.com that three injured people were admitted to the facility. He later said that two of the injured had been discharged, while one was “receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg”.

“The injured were aboard the same coach and hail from Sheikhupura,” Rana Ilyas said.

In its FIR, registered at the Bhong police station, the police said Sub-Inspector Muh­ammad Shahid Riaz, with almost a dozen officials, was present at the Mahi Chowk in an armoured vehicle. The police had received information that 31 Katcha dacoits, including key targets, headed by Tanvir alias Dodu Indhar were planning to attack a police picket with heavy weapons.

In light of this information, all the police pickets were on high alert. Around 1am, the pol­ice were informed that the dacoits had attacked vehicles at M-5 near Nawazabad. But when the police reached there, the dacoits started firing at the police, which continued for half an hour and they managed to get away with 10 hostages.

The motorway incident came amid a police operation against the Katcha criminals. Earlier this week, the police used drones in an intelligence-based operation in Ronti near the Punjab-Sindh border and destroyed the hideouts of Katcha criminals. On the same day, Indhar Dacoit Gang ringleader Dodoo Indhar, in a video message, threatened the police with retribution.

It may be noted that the number of kidnapped persons by the Katcha criminals this year has reached 72. This is not the first time that criminals have targeted the M-5. After several such incidents in the past, the police had escort vehicles in convoys.

