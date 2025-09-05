E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Death toll rises to 16 in Lisbon funicular crash

AFP Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:25am

LISBON: Portugal held a day of national mourning on Thursday after one of Lisbon’s famous funicular trains violently derailed and killed 16 people, including foreigners, and leaving five seriously injured.

Two South Koreans, a Swiss national and five Portu­guese are among the dead identified from the Lisbon funicular disaster, a Portuguese prosecution spokesman said.

At least 11 foreigners were among the injured — two Germans, two Spaniards, a Frenchwoman, an Italian, a Swiss national, a Canadian, a South Korean, a Moroccan and a Cape Verdean, emergency services said.

The spokesman said ex­perts were still working to identify eight more bodies from the accident. Many tourists were on the funicular that derailed and smashed into a building.

The yellow Gloria funicular, a beloved symbol of the Portuguese capital, veered off a steep stretch of tracks on Wednesday evening in one of Lisbon’s most popular tourist spots, crashing into a building.

A woman interviewed by television channel SIC said the train, which can hold about 40 people, struck the building “with brutal force and collapsed like a cardboard box”.

Images after the accident showed another funi­cular stopped on the tracks a few metres away on the tracks as tourists and onlookers watched, stunned.

The dead included two South Koreans and a Swiss national; 11 foreigners were among the injured

Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas called the incident a tragedy the likes of which “our city has never seen” before.

Fifteen people — eight men and seven women — were killed instantly and one person died later in hospital, emergency services said.

Officials had said that 17 people had been killed, but they later corrected the toll and clarified that one person had died in hospital after previously reporting two.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Flood accountability
05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

IN just a few weeks, Pakistan has been struck by its worst flooding since 2022, with Punjab facing devastation on a...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...