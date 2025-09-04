Israeli soldiers targeted specific body parts of young Palestinians in Gaza: UK doctor

Nick Maynard, a British doctor who recently returned from a third trip to Gaza, says that Israeli forces regularly target different body parts, including the chest and abdomen of young Palestinian men.

Speaking to Al Jazeera at the Jeremy Corbyn-led Gaza inquiry, he said one day his colleague, a urologist, told him that “four young teenage boys” had been brought to the hospital, who had all been “shot in the testicles”.

“The pattern of the targeting of specific body parts is something we all recognise within our own specialities, and reinforced by the testimony from the emergency room doctors who saw all these patients”, he said.

“It was a very stark pattern, which could only be explained as what I describe as target practice by the Israeli soldiers,” he said.