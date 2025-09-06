E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Cook-it-yourself: Mango Waffles

Muhammad Umar Shaheen Published September 6, 2025

When summer comes, you know it’s mango season. Everywhere you look, there are mangos, and for good reason, they are the masters of the fruit kingdom. You can enhance any dessert by just adding mangos, be it smoothies, cakes or sweets, but what about when you add soft, juicy mangos to crispy, buttery waffles?

This may feel like a gourmet dessert, but it’s a walk in the park if you know what you are doing. You won’t need to use the stove or oven, or even any fancy mixers, just you and a waffle iron. So come as I walk you through this tropical breakfast dream, perfect for lazy weekends or just a sweet indulgence. It will be ready in minutes, and gone in seconds.

This is a recipe for four to six waffles.

Photos by the writer
Ingredients:

• 1 ½ cup (190g) flour

• 2 tbsp sugar

• 1 tbsp baking powder

• ½ tsp salt

• 2 eggs

• 1 cup (240ml) milk

• ½ cup (120ml) mango puree

• ¼ cup (60g) oil

• 1 tsp vanilla (optional)

Photos by the writer
Method

Preheat the waffle iron.

Blend sliced mangoes with a little bit of water to make mango purée.

In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. In another bowl, combine eggs, milk, oil, mango purée and optionally vanilla extract.

Pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture. Whisk until just combined (do not over mix).

Grease the waffle iron lightly. Pour the batter in cups. Cook until golden brown and crispy. Serve with mango chunks and honey. Enjoy!

The writer Instagrams @the_experimentalcook

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 6th, 2025

