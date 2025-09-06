Reflection: The beauty of day and night

Illustration by Aamnah Arshad

Doesn’t the night seem too dark? The characteristic darkness and the unknown void surely make the night for the deep souls. They feel — feel intensely at this time.

I love the night: the silence, no chirping, the moon, people asleep, the talks with the Lord, the tears in the eyes, the reminder of death, the sparkling stars and whatnot. The night holds a lot in its embrace.

The darkness feels like the night is weeping itself — because it sees! It sees the pain every unhappy soul holds on to. It sees the tears of the people the day can’t see or feel!

Night is deep, night is dark, but it has a spark! A spark that can ignite the world! It holds stars and a moon despite being so dark. That is a signal that there is always an illuminated side alongside your adversities and calamities.

Night speaks in silence and day speaks in noise. Each tells a story of its own, teaching us patience, hope and the beauty of change

The day, on the contrary, has noise — a noise that covers everything. A veil over the screams of the silent ones. A veil that hides faces that have a lot to say. The day never listens, but it makes you listen to the noises so that you forget what needs to be heard!

The day gives you tasks, while the night gives you self-talk. Day comes with interactions and night comes with time for just ‘you’.

It’s beautiful how these two completely different times are created so perfectly! It’s beautiful how they serve both: the lonely people who find peace in interactions during the day and the lonely ones who find peace at night, when everybody around is asleep.

It’s amazing how we come across the chirping of birds in the morning and the screams of wolves at night (in the wild)! It’s fascinating how the sky is so bright in the morning, and so dark at night! It’s wonderful how the whole world wakes up together in the morning to get into their routines, and goes to bed, leaving everything behind, at night.

How interesting it is to daydream and have unconscious dreams at night! The shifting of these times holds an important message for us: everything manifests at its own time. What we are supposed to do is be patient — things fall into their place at the proper time. You need to observe the supremacy of time — its power to show us how things change, how situations evolve, how the deep souls get the night and how the lonely get the day to mask their loneliness through the crowd all around.

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 6th, 2025