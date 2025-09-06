Jelly Roll, Doja Cat, Post Malone to perform at MTV VMAs

Jelly Roll, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Conan Gray and Tate McRae will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 7. They join a line-up that includes Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, J. Balvin with DJ Snake, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Carpenter and Sombr.

The show, hosted by LL Cool J, will air live from New York’s UBS Arena on CBS. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars lead the nominations, while Mariah Carey will receive the Video Vanguard Award.

Savage Hulk story promises ‘crazy’ carnage

Marvel has announced a new five-issue series, Hulk: Smash Everything, launching December 3. Written by Ryan North with art by Vincenzo Carratù, the series pits the Hulk against Avengers, cosmic forces and even the laws of reality.

Marvel’s synopsis teases Hulk battling “dinosaurs, planets, gravity and cosmic forces” in nonstop action. North described the miniseries as a wild, unexpected ride that also tells “a pretty sweet story about this big green guy,” while praising Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s current Incredible Hulk run.

Carratù called Bruce Banner’s mind one of Marvel’s most fascinating and said the series will explore Hulk’s rage without limits, promising a story full of chaos, fun and “truly crazy” battles.

Stitch comic series launched at Dynamite

Dynamite Entertainment is expanding the world of Lilo & Stitch with a new comic series simply titled Stitch.

The story follows Doctor Jumba Jookiba as he tries to keep his place in the interstellar group E.G.G.S., relying on new “evil” inventions to stay qualified. But Stitch’s unpredictable chaos continues to derail his plans. The original 2002 Disney film introduced Stitch, Experiment 626, who went on to star in an animated series, games and merchandise. Earlier this year, the live-action remake earned over $1 billion worldwide against a $100 million budget, though it drew mixed reviews compared to the animated classic.

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 6th, 2025