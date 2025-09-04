Drones use to hit katcha area dacoits

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Punjab police conducted a `surprise’ operation against dacoits in Katcha Ronti using modern drone technology.

“Several hideouts and shelters of dacoits were destroyed through drones, while reports of multiple dacoits being injured have also been received,” the police spokesperson said. He said a targeted operation was carried out to recover some individuals held hostage by criminals.

“Under the leadership of DPO Rahim Yar Khan Irfan Ali Samo, the hideouts of the dacoits in the riverine area were targeted through drones,” an official handout said.

The DPO said that the operation against “criminal elements in katcha area is ongoing, and the grip around the dacoits has been further tightened.”

IGP Dr Usman Anwar said that police is simultaneously engaged in relief efforts for flood victims while, at the same time, battling the katcha criminals with full force to protect the lives and properties of the people. Sources said six citizens were in the custody of of the gangsters.

