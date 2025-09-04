E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Flood warning issued for Sargodha

Sajjad Niazi Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 08:40am

SARGODHA: Flood warning has been issued again for the Sargodha district for Thursday (today) in the river Chenab, where a low to medium level flood is being expected in the next 36 hours.

According to an official handout, waterflow at Head Marala in Chenab was recorded at 549,737 cusecs, and it was crossing the ‘dangerous limit’.

It said that 5.5 million cusecs of water was likely to enter the limits of Sargodha on Thursday at around 12am.

A low-level flood could affect 11 villages and a medium-level flood would inundate 23 villages of Kot Momin. In anticipation, the district administration had made announcements for evacuations in 23 vulnerable villages, including Renanwala, Jariwala, Dalewala, Kacha Ghurna villages, and residents had been instructed to move to safer places.

The district administration spokesperson said that Deputy Commissioner retired Capt Muhammad Waseem had been among the flood victims for 10 days.

Relief camps were active, the victims were being provided with three meals a day and other necessities. The administration said that fodder was also available for livestock of the affectees and medical camps were fully functional.

The spokesperson further said that medical services had been provided to 8,374 people in flood-affected areas so far. Whereas, 80,247 animals were vaccinated, 14,187,000 animals had been treated and 13,000 kilograms of fodder was provided in the affected areas.

The highways department had restored two flood-affected roads and Fesco also restored the power supply in the affected areas and repair work was underway, the spokesperson added.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

