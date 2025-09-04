E-Paper | September 04, 2025

PDWP approves 18 development schemes

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 08:38am

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday granted approval for 18 development schemes in the sectors of higher education, wildlife, health & population, SHC&ME, urban development, and public buildings, with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs112 billion.

The PDWP’s 24th meeting chaired by Planning & Development Board Punjab Chairman Dr Naeem Rauf approved CM initiative for establishment of IT labs in colleges (Rs5.794bn); CM Laptop Programme (Rs9.841bn); Punjab Wildlife Conservation and Habitat Restoration Programme through community-based conservancies and implementation partners (Rs3.929bn); introduction of hospital waste management regime in tertiary care hospitals (revised) (Rs3.821bn); provision of equipment and furniture & fixtures of remaining BHUs and RHCs (Phase-II) (Rs9.746bn); revamping of non-24/7 BHUs across Punjab (Rs9.65bn); reconstruction of dilapidated BHUs and RHCs of Punjab (80 BHUs and 6 RHCs) (Rs3.095bn); revamping of remaining/leftover 24/7 BHUs across Punjab (Rs9.984bn); national health support programme (TA component) (revised) (Rs2.171bn); chief minister’s Saaf Pani Programme (cluster I: district Rahim Yar Khan & Rajanpur) (Rs7.025bn); chief minister’s Saaf Pani Program (cluster II: district DG Khan & Layyah) (Rs6.42bn); chief minister’s Saaf Pani Programme (cluster III: district Muzaffargarh & Kot Addu) (Rs6.094bn); chief minister’s Saaf Pani Programme (cluster IV: district Bhakkar, Mianwali & Khushab) (Rs3.87bn); chief minister’s Saaf Pani Programme (cluster V: district Talagang, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi & Attock) (Rs7.383bn); chief minister’s Saaf Pani Programme (cluster XIV: district Bahawalnagar & Bahawalpur) (Rs6.686bn); chief minister’s Saaf Pani Programme through small dams in Potohar Region (Rs1.193bn); chief minister’s Saaf Pani Programme (design, installation & commissioning of SCADA System along with central control rooms) (Rs7.271bn); and construction of Punjab Judicial Academy at Kala Shah Kaku, Lahore, (Phase-II) (revised) (Rs5.647bn).

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Health Secretary Nadia Saquib, HUD Secretary Noorul Amin, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, P&D Board members and other senior officers.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

