Two dacoit brothers killed in ‘encounter’

BAHAWALPUR: Two alleged dacoit brothers were killed reportedly in firing by their own accomplices during an encounter with CCD officials at Chak 269-EB near Adda Tufailabad in the limits of Gaggo police station in Vehari district on Wednesday.

According to CCD officials, four alleged dacoits fled after snatching a motorcycle in Adda Tufailabad, a suburb of Gaggo Mandi. On receiving information, the CCD circle in-charge along with police force chased the fleeing dacoits, who allegedly opened fire. This led to an exchange of firing. After the firing was stopped, two of the suspects identified as Abu Bakr and Umar Farooq, residents of Bangla Chowk, Mamun Kanjan, were found killed.

The CCD claimed they were killed in firing by their two accomplices, who managed to escape from the scene. The snatched motorcycle, arms and cash were also recovered. A case was registered against the fleeing dacoits.

REFERENCE: Mr Justice Sultan Tanveer of the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur bench, Bahawalpur High Court Bar Association President Nadeem Iqbal Chaudhry and other eminent lawyers paid rich tributes to LHC retired chief justice late Mian Allah Nawaz at a condolence reference here on Wednesday.

FUNERAL: A large number of people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers for pilot Maj Faisal Javed at Markazi Janazgah on Wednesday.

The pilot was martyred in a helicopter crash near Chilas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the other day.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025