PTI accuses federal, provincial govts of ‘gross negligence’ in handling flood crisis

KARACHI: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday strongly criticised both the federal and Sindh governments for what it called gross negligence and mismanagement in handling the flood crisis, warning that a combination of natural threats and administrative failures could push the country towards a disaster.

PTI Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh said this while addressing a press conference at the party office, Insaf House. He accused the authorities of ignoring early warning signs and failing to prepare for the anticipated floodwaters approaching from Punjab.

He warned that floodwaters from Punjab — already having crossed Head Sidhnai and Mohammad Wala — were feared to reach Panjnad within days and subsequently enter Sindh. He projected that nearly one million cusecs of water would flow into Sindh, posing a severe threat to several districts including Kandhkot-Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana and Qambar-Shahdadkot.

Haleem Adil blasts Sindh for failing to take proactive measures

“Even if there is a 10 per cent reduction in flow, Guddu Barrage will still face pressure of around 900,000 cusecs,” he warned, recalling the devastation from last year’s breach of the Tori Bund, which inundated Shikarpur and Jacobabad.

He also flagged vulnerabilities in the Aqil Agani embankment and raised concerns about the MNV drain in Qambar-Shahdadkot, which, he said, could overflow if further rains hit the Koh-i-Suleman region.

Mr Sheikh accused the provincial government of failing to take proactive measures despite receiving billions in flood-related funds. “No proper evacuation plan, no livestock arrangements, and no functioning relief camps have been established,” he said.

He demanded accountability for the Rs650 billion allocated to Sindh’s irrigation department between 2008 and 2025. He cited the Accountant General’s 2024-25 report, which noted Rs836bn worth of irregularities across Sindh departments, adding that Rs10,950bn in budget irregularities had been documented over the past 17 years out of a total Rs30,789bn budget received.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025