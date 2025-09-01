E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka seal ODI series triumph over Zimbabwe

AFP Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 12:17pm
Pathum Nissanka. — Photo via Zimbabwe Cricket
Pathum Nissanka. — Photo via Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: A Pathum Nissanka century set up Sri Lanka for a five-wicket One-day International win over Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday with three balls to spare, and a 2-0 series victory.

The 27-year-old right-hand opener claimed his seventh ODI ton by making 122 off 136 balls. His knock including 16 fours.

He put on 90 runs for the fourth wicket with captain Charith Asalanka (71), taking the tourists to 236-4 with 33 balls remaining.

Replying to a Zimbabwe total of 277-7 off 50 overs, Sri Lanka reached 278-5 to seal a second straight ODI series victory after a 2-1 win over Bangladesh.

The Nissanka ton, coupled with his 76 runs in a thrilling seven-run first ODI win on Friday, earned him the player-of-the-series award.

“It has been a little while since I have been among the runs in One-day Internationals, so I am glad I was able to score some here,” said Nissanka.

“I wanted to do well for the team and I trusted myself. It was tougher to bat during the powerplay and the Zimbabwe bowlers performed well.”

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams (20) had regrets: “The series could have gone differently. It could have been 1-1.

Nissanka, who fully exploited some poor Zimbabwe field placings, departed when his pull shot past deep mid-wicket was caught by substitute Wessly Madhevere.

Asalanka carried on until the fifth ball of the penultimate over when he skied a delivery and Brian Bennett raced from the ropes to make the catch.

Quick Richard Ngarava (2-53) and seamer Brad Evans (2-54) did best among the Zimbabwe bowlers.

Earlier, Ben Curran (79) and Sikandar Raza (59 not out) played pivotal roles in the Zimbabwe innings after they were put in to bat.

Sri Lanka quick Dushmantha Chameera (3-52) was the pick of the visiting bowlers, capturing the wickets of Bennett (21), Tony Munyonga (10) and Evans (eight).

SCOREBOARD

ZIMBABWE:

B. Bennett b Chameera21

B. Curran c (sub) b A. Fernando79

B. Taylor c Chameera b Liyanage20

S. Williams b A. Fernando20

S. Raza not out59

T. Munyonga b Madushanka10

C. Madande b Chameera36

B. Evans c (sub) b Chameera8

R. Ngarava not out2

EXTRAS (LB-3, W-19)22

TOTAL (for seven wkts, 50 overs)277

DID NOT BAT: E. Masuku, B. Muzarabani

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-55 (Bennett), 2-116 (Taylor), 3-150 (Curran), 4-155 (Williams), 5-176 (Munyonga), 6-252 (Madande), 7-264 (Evans)

BOWLING: Fernando 9-0-67-2 (4w), Madushanka 10-0-57-1 (5w), Chameera 10-0-52-3 (2w), Theekshana 10-1-45-0 (2w), Asalanka 4-0-17-0, Liyanage 7-0-36-1 (2w)

SRI LANKA:

P. Nissanka c (sub) b Ngarava122

N. Fernando b Evans14

K. Mendis c Curran b Evans5

S. Samrawickrama c Raza b Masuku31

C. Asalanka c Bennett b Ngarava71

J. Liyanage not out19

K.D. Mendis not out5

EXTRAS (LB-4, NB-1, W-6)11

TOTAL (for five wkts, 49.3 overs)278

DID NOT BAT: D. Chameera, M. Theekshana, A. Fernando, D. Madushanka

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-48 (N. Fernando), 2-68 (K. Mendis), 3-146 (Samarawickrama), 4-236 (Nissanka), 5-272 (Asalanka)

BOWLING: Ngarava 9-0-53-2 (2w), Muzarabani 8.3-0-54-0, Evans 10-0-54-2 (1w, 1nb), Masuku 5-0-32-1, Raza 9-0-46-0 (1w), Williams 8-0-35-0

RESULT: Sri Lanka won by five wickets.

PLAYER-OF-THE-MATCH: Pathum Nissanka

SERIES: Sri Lanka won the two-match series 2-0.

PLAYER-OF-THE-SERIES: Pathum Nissanka

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

