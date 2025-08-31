E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Indonesia leader says some protests ‘leaning towards treason, terrorism’

AFP Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 03:27pm
Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto walks to speak about a recent wave of nationwide protests during a press conference alongside political party leaders at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on August 31, 2025. — AFP/ Yasuyoshi Chiba
Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto walks to speak about a recent wave of nationwide protests during a press conference alongside political party leaders at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on August 31, 2025. — AFP/ Yasuyoshi Chiba

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday spoke out against protests over economic conditions and inequality, saying some actions in rallies that have spread across the country in recent days amounted to treason and terrorism.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy was rocked by protests in major cities, including the capital Jakarta, in recent days after footage spread of a motorcycle taxi driver being run over by a police tactical vehicle at an earlier rally against perks for lawmakers.

“The rights to peaceful assembly should be respected and protected. But we cannot deny that there are signs of actions outside the law, even against the law, even leaning towards treason and terrorism,” Prabowo said in a speech in Jakarta.

He said protests should take place peacefully, and if people destroyed public facilities or looted private homes, “the state must step in to protect its citizens”.

His comments come after the house of Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati was looted overnight, with soldiers guarding her residence, a witness told AFP on Sunday.

Anger has spread to lawmakers, and several have reportedly had their houses ransacked in recent days.

The grievances of protesters are many, but rallies this week focused on the revelation that lawmakers were receiving a housing allowance nearly 10 times higher than the minimum wage in Jakarta.

At least three people were killed after a fire started by protesters at a council building in the eastern city of Makassar.

Two workers died at the scene, and a third person, a civil servant, died in hospital.

Crowds were seen cheering and clapping as flames engulfed the building, with few security forces in sight.

Major test

Protests have spread to other major cities, including Yogyakarta, Bandung, Semarang and Surabaya in Java, and Medan in North Sumatra province.

On Saturday, a local council building was burned on the island of Lombok, while a police headquarters in the eastern Javan city of Surabaya was set on fire.

The protests are the biggest and most violent of Prabowo’s presidency, a key test for the ex-general less than a year into his rule.

He pledged an investigation into the killing of motorcycle gig driver Affan Kurniawan and promised to help his family. Seven officers in the tactical van were detained for further investigation.

The crisis has forced Prabowo to cancel a planned trip to China next week for a military parade commemorating the end of World War II in order to monitor the situation.

Prabowo has pledged fast, state-driven growth, but has already faced protests against widespread government budget cuts.

In response to the protests, social media app TikTok said on Saturday it had temporarily suspended its live feature for “a few days” in Indonesia, where it has more than 100 million users.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...